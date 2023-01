BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced another Musikfest headliner for this summer.

Country artist Walker Hayes will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Monday, Aug. 7.

It will mark Hayes' second visit to Bethlehem, after a performing in the Levitt Pavilion Summer Concert Series in 2017, ArtsQuest said.

Tickets opened Tuesday morning for ArtsQuest members. The remaining tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Musikfest 2023 is set for Aug. 4-13.