If you are the CEO of a large public company, sometimes Wall Street must drive you crazy.
That might be the case today for Thermo Fisher Scientific, which operates several facilities in the Lehigh Valley. The company beat EPS (Earnings per Share) estimates for the first quarter by $0.53 and then watched its stock price drop by $21.37, or 4.40% in late morning trading.
Marc Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will probably just shrug off Wall Street’s reaction. He has consistently delivered outstanding results every quarter for at least the last four years.
“We are off to an excellent start to the year. Market conditions are strong, and our team is executing at an incredibly high level. From a financial perspective, we again delivered exceptional growth in revenue, earnings and free cash flow for the quarter," said Casper. "We began accelerating our investments in talent, capabilities and capacity in the second half of 2020 and we are already starting to see the benefits of those actions which will ensure an even brighter future for our company."
Casper added, "I am also very excited about our recently announced agreement to acquire PPD, Inc. This is a great fit for our company and will strengthen our value proposition for our largest and fastest growing end market, provide exciting career opportunities for our colleagues, and create significant shareholder value."
Operating Highlights
Thermo Fisher continued its significant role in enabling the COVID-19 response, helping to scale vaccine production and supporting testing globally.
The company had a strong start to the year in terms of product launches including two Orbitrap Exploris Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometers which bring high-resolution analysis to a range of applications, including toxicology and metabolomics, the Spectra Ultra electron microscope for improved throughput and workflow in materials science applications, the Kingfisher Apex Purification System for high throughput sample preparation and the AerosolSense Sampler, an in-air surveillance solution for pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.
Thermo Fisher continued to increase capacity to meet customer demand. In the quarter, it began shipping single use technologies from a new facility in Suzhou to bioproduction customers in China. It also brought additional capacity online in Singapore for bioproduction and at two sites in North America for laboratory plastics.
The company also advanced its environmental, social and governance priorities and committed to an impact investment of $25 million in financial institutions focused on minority communities.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
A peek inside the income statement reveals the management skills of Casper and his team.
While increasing revenue by more than half compared to the first quarter of 2020, Thermo Fisher’s cost of sales increased only 35.4%. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased only 23.3%.
This discipline helped to reduce operating costs from 85.5% of revenue in first quarter 2020 to 69.2% in 2021 delivering an operating margin of 30.8% and net income growth from $788 million in 2020 to $2.337 billion in first quarter 2021.
Revenue for the quarter grew 59% to $9.91 billion in 2021, versus $6.23 billion in 2020. Organic revenue growth was 53%. Acquisitions increased revenue by 2% and currency translation increased revenue by 4%.
GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) diluted EPS in the first quarter of 2021 increased 198% to $5.88, versus $1.97 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.05 billion, compared with $0.91 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 30.8%, compared with 14.5% in the first quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EPS in the first quarter of 2021 increased 145% to $7.21, versus $2.94 in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2021 grew 155% compared with the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 35.4%, compared with 22.1% in the first quarter of 2020.
Segment Results
Life Sciences Solutions Segment
Life Sciences Solutions Segment revenue grew 137% to $4.20 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with revenue of $1.77 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted operating margin was 54.2%, versus 38.0% in the 2020 quarter.
Analytical Instruments Segment
Analytical Instruments Segment revenue grew 26% to $1.39 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with revenue of $1.10 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted operating margin was 19.6%, versus 15.5% in the 2020 quarter.
Specialty Diagnostics Segment
Specialty Diagnostics Segment revenue grew 69% to $1.62 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with revenue of $0.96 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted operating margin was 26.5%, versus 24.7% in the 2020 quarter.
Laboratory Products and Services Segment
Laboratory Products and Services Segment revenue grew 32% to $3.60 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with revenue of $2.73 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted operating margin was 14.8%, versus 10.8% in the 2020 quarter.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) calls itself a world leader in serving science, with approximately 75,000 employees globally. The company helps customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Its premier brands are Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services.