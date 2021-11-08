PALMER TWP., Pa. - Another sinkhole has opened up along part of a road in Northampton County that's been closed due to a previous sinkhole.
PennDOT authorities say the second sinkhole opened on the basin slope of Main Street, between Palmer and Upper Nazareth townships.
They say there are new cracks close to the roadway, and crews are working to patch them up.
That part of the road first closed in mid-September when the first sinkhole opened. It reopened for a brief time, but closed again after cracks appeared.
It's not yet clear when it will reopen.