The results continue to be good for Olympus which has its Olympus Corporation of America headquarters in Center Valley, Lehigh County. Revenue increased 22.6%, operating profit rose 68.2% and pre-tax profit was up 67.4% for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, compared with the results achieved in the same period of 2020.
The global economy saw signs of recovery in 2021, as the challenging conditions created by the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) gradually eased. Although COVID-19 vaccinations are progressing and economic activities are recovering, highly uncertain conditions continue including trends of renewed spread in certain regions.
The spread of COVID-19 has also affected the supply chains of certain countries and regions, Olympus said, and both the spread of COVID-19 and trade friction between the United States and China have led to a global semiconductor shortage and surging resource prices.
Even under such circumstances, the Olympus Group says it is promoting initiatives toward sustainable growth according to its business transformation plan, “Transform Olympus,” announced in January 2019, which aims to develop the company as a truly global med-tech company.
In the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, to strengthen business in the respiratory field, the company transferred bronchoscopes from the Endoscopic Solutions Business to the Therapeutic Solutions Business. Segment information for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, has been reclassified and restated based on the new reporting segment classifications.
Endoscopic Solutions Business
Consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business was up 20.6% year on year, while operating profit was up 23.9% year on year. The gastrointestinal endoscopes field recovered from the impact of COVID-19 to show positive year-on-year growth in all regions, and in particular, sales in North America and Japan rose.
By product, sales of the new “EVIS X1” series were strong, Olympus said, while demand for the prior-generation upper and lower gastrointestinal scopes was also firm, contributing to increased sales. The ratio of the “EVIS X1” series to total sales also gradually increased.
In the surgical endoscopes field, recovery from the impact of COVID-19 resulted in positive year-on-year growth. Sales increased in North America and Europe, where sales of the surgical endoscopy system, “VISERA ELITE II,” were strong. In the medical services field, all regions showed positive year-on-year growth due to stable sales of existing service contracts including maintenance services, an increase in new contracts, and an increase in the number of repairs.
Operating profit in the Endoscopic Solutions Business recorded an impairment loss on development assets in the Endoscopic Solutions Business but still increased.
Therapeutic Solutions Business
Consolidated revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business increased 24.3% year on year, while operating profit increased 89.3% year on year. In the GI-endotherapy field, Olympus says the number of procedures is on a trend of recovery, and all regions and product groups saw positive growth. In particular, sales in Europe and North America, where the number of procedures has been increasing, were favorable amid socioeconomic activities returning to normal as COVID-19 vaccinations progressed. Furthermore, sales increased due to the sampling of tools used for collecting tissue for screening examinations, plus ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio Pancreatography) product groups, which are used in endoscopic diagnoses and treatment of pancreatic duct, bile duct, etc., and product groups for ESD (Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection) and EMR (Endoscopic Mucosal Resection), which are used in lesion resection.
The urology field saw significant positive growth, particularly in North America and Europe, where the number of procedures has been recovering. In particular, the expansion of sales of resection electrodes for BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) and lithotripsy machine for kidney stones. The SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System was successful as sales in North America, where the number of procedures has been recovering toward levels seen prior to the spread of COVID-19.
The respiratory field saw progressive recovery from the impact of COVID-19, experiencing large growth centered on North America. The sale of Veran Medical Technologies, Inc., which became a subsidiary in December 2020, contributed to increased revenue, and sales of the devices, bronchoscopes, etc. mainly used for EBUS-TBNA (Endobronchial Ultrasound-guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration) were favorable.
In other therapeutic areas, sales were favorable in rhinology/otology, energy devices and gynecology. In particular, sales of endoscopes for ENT and “THUNDERBEAT” contributed. Operating profit in the Therapeutic Solutions Business increased significantly. The recovery from the effects of COVID-19 in the current period led to a large increase in revenue, and a large gain was recorded related to the step acquisition of Medi-Tate Ltd.
Scientific Solutions Business
Consolidated revenue in Scientific Solutions Business was up 23.8% year on year, while operating profit rose 284.3% year on year. Olympus reported that contributing factors included the progress of budget deployment at research institutes and universities and the expansion of sales of biological microscopes in Asia Pacific and North America, whose market environment is seeing remarkable recovery, due to the relaxation of restrictions on sales activities.
For the industrial field, the capital investment situation of customers improved, and all fields showed positive year-on-year growth. Especially in China, industrial microscopes performed well due to the brisk market for 5G-related electronic components and semiconductors, and in North America, non-destructive testing equipment, whose market is expected to recover, also contributed to the increase in sales.
Other Businesses
In Other Businesses, the Olympus Group conducts R&D and exploratory activities for new businesses in addition to engaging in development, manufacturing, and sales of biomedical materials, such as synthetic bone filler, and orthopedic equipment. Consolidated revenue in other businesses increased 57.8% year on year, while the unit sustained an operating loss. Revenue significantly increased supported by revenue from FH ORTHO SAS, which became a subsidiary in November 2020. Operating loss for Other Businesses was flat due to the increase of expenses related to FH ORTHO SAS, despite increased revenue.
Olympus Corporation of the Americas – a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan – was established in 1968 in Lake Success, New York. It is now headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania with more than 5,000 employees in locations throughout North and South America.