BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed Wawa and an apartment building Monday night at the municipal building.

The proposal, offered by Paxos 4457 Holdings, is slated for 4457 Easton Ave., between Blue Grillhouse and Farmersville Road. The site is used currently for overflow parking for Blue.

Third Wawa proposed for Bethlehem Twp. The township will review a proposed third Wawa and 60 apartments at a meeting Feb. 27.

The plan presented Monday night was altered from a previously submitted version. The new plan features a 13,000-square-foot Wawa with gas pumps and 62 parking spaces on the north side of Easton Avenue, across from a Dunkin' restaurant and the Bethlehem Skateaway. The Wawa would be located along the property's front.

The apartment plan would feature a four-story, 93,447-square-foot building featuring 60 apartment units and 102 parking spaces, which would be located at the property's rear. The apartments were described as "boutique living" during Monday night's meeting.

"For many years, I contemplated what I wanted to do with this property," applicant George Paxos said. "...I have a project that is going to be fantastic for the township."

Planners cited traffic and site entrances as concerns.

"This is a very highly congested area," Planner Barry Roth said. "The number one thing in this township is traffic...I think you need to sit over there and watch the traffic to get a good feel for it."

Other concerns cited were parking underneath the building and fire hazards resulting from electric vehicles, inadequate parking for the apartments and flooding.

As the proposal was a sketch plan, the commission took no formal action.

Finally, during the meeting, the death of township Commissioner Dale Sourbeck was announced. Sourbeck was described as "committed to the township."