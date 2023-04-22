ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was shot and killed in Allentown.

More than a dozen evidence markers could be seen as police sealed off the area with crime tape.

A group of anti-crime activists were also on scene.

Remnants of police tape can be seen in the 100 block of Maple Street in Allentown.

It's where police say a 29-year-old man was shot around 11 p.m. Friday night before he died at the hospital.

Rodney Bushe tell us his brother lives nearby.

"He had heard gunshots," said Rodney.

Bushe and several others with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley returned less than 24 hours later.

They handed out fliers and checked in on neighbors.

Zaleeae Sierra also helped. "Just to see how our neighbors feel and to get and update on if our neighbors feel safe in their community," she said.

"Anything you need, we're here to take care of you," said Anderson Cox.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen in the area that Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley says is filled with young kids.

"Gun violence is not okay," said Rodney. "These issues need to be addressed and the way we do that is by working as a community."

"We got to stand strong, keep our feet under us," Anderson said.

Bushe, Sierra and Cox hope someone comes forward with information. If not to police, at least to them.

At this point, there's not word on what lead up to this deadly shooting and police have not released any information on a suspect.