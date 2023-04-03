SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Residents were evacuated from their apartments in Lehigh County when a fire broke out inside one of the units.

Firefighters responded to an oven fire around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of 33rd St. SW, said Salisbury Township police.

Responding officers found heavy smoke and fire in an apartment, and the building was evacuated.

Firefighters put out the fire in about half an hour.

No one was hurt, police said.

The Red Cross is assisting a displaced resident.

The township police fire marshal is investigating.