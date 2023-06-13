BETHLEHEM, Pa; - A portfolio for property containing commercial space and apartments near Lehigh University in Bethlehem is being sold for $29.5 million.

Real estate company GREA announced the sale Tuesday.

Included in the property are 45 apartment units (117 bedrooms), 62 single-family houses (266 bedrooms), and one street-level commercial space, according to a news release from GREA.

Ken Wellar, Founding Partner of GREA, said, “Over the past few years there has been tremendous growth in the Lehigh Valley which continues to attract out-of-town investors.”

The buyer is a national student housing operator with off-campus housing communities in Georgia, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

Luke DeLuca, Managing Director of GREA, stated “All of the properties are situated in the South Side section of Bethlehem in some of the most sought-after locations by students living off campus and are within close proximity to one another for ease of management.” DeLuca added that “The geography of the area poses significant barriers to entry for any new development projects. In addition, city ordinances make it challenging to convert properties into student housing unless they are within a certain zone or have already been grandfathered into the system.”