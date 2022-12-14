L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night granted conditional use approval for a mixed-use development dubbed "The Shoppes at Hamilton."
The project now calls for 318 apartments, a 160-room hotel, and a 20,000-square-foot retail building at 617 N. Krocks Road, across the bypass from Hamilton Crossings.
The plan indicates 740 parking spaces for the site's residential portion, 166 spaces for the hotel and 78 parking spots for the retail part, in addition to five stormwater retention basins.
Planners did not offer a recommendation on the plan at their last meeting, even though the plan was presented. At the time, they said it lacked detail, and the number of apartments exceeded those the township's ordinance allowed.
Instead of asking for a variance to the zoning ordinance to allow for more residents per acre than initially allowed, the applicant decided to remove apartments. The new plan presented Tuesday brought the number down to 318 apartments from the 372 that were initially proposed.
When the project was last presented, Director of Planning Nathan Jones recommended the applicant enhance buffering along the Route 222 bypass and at the site's rear near land owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The proposal's original sketch plan indicated two access points off Krocks Road at the existing access road and farther north. The township maintains traffic will have to be designed to include a signal at Cetronia Road. An internal road network from the boulevard begins with the apartments, hotel and residential amenities.
Jones' previous recommendations were a large part of the conditions presented to the applicant in the planning body's conditional use approval given Tuesday. Others included improving emergency access to the site, adding a plaza to accommodate bike racks and incorporating external cladding that matches the specifications outlined by the body.
The conditional approval also included a request for the applicant to work with local utilities to discuss easements and right-of-ways.
Officials in connection with the project have said the hotel would be a national chain. They further indicated the developer has had discussions with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for an emergency access route.