PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission reviewed a conceptual plan for an apartment complex Tuesday night at the municipal building.

The applicant, Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, presented the plan for 1493 Van Buren Road. The proposal calls for 252 units over six buildings on the 15.4 acre lot.

The 252 units will be spread over four, four-story buildings and two, two-story buildings. Each of the buildings will have elevators. There will be enough parking for nearly two cars per unit, and roughly 240 trees are projected throughout the site.

A unique aspect of the plan, according to Pektor, is the breakdown of one-bedroom to two-bedroom units. A total of about 40% of the units will be two-bedrooms, with the remaining 60% registering as one-bedroom units.

"This is something that is atypical," Pektor said.

Site amenities were also mentioned. They include pickleball courts, an outdoor grilling area, a dog park and electrical charging stations.

Pektor discussed traffic during the presentation. During the weekday morning period, the plan cites 21 vehicles entering the facility and 70 exiting it, for a 91 vehicle total. During the weekday evening period, the plan noted 74 vehicles entering the complex, with 43 exiting, for a 117 vehicle total.

Previously, the applicant sought to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. The proposal called for 185 employees. Specifically, the building was offered for the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.

The plan was not well received by residents of the Highlands of Glenmoor group, a 55-plus community with 251 homes that wraps around the south and east sides of the proposed development.

That conditional-use application was denied Jan. 24 by the board of supervisors.

Should the apartment complex come to fruition, that would mean a 25% decrease in morning traffic compared to the industrial-use facility, and an 18% decrease in the afternoon.

Pektor attorney Marc Kaplin explained to the commission prior to the presentation that he and his client "are going forward" with a legal appeal to the supervisors' rejection of the industrial facility plan. Kaplin said the plan was rejected because he and his client could not answer questions pertaining to the end-user or tenant because "we don't have a tenant."

Rejecting a plan because the applicant does not have a tenant is illegal, according to Kaplin.

"There is a lot of case law that says you can't do that," Kaplin told the planning commission.

That said, Kaplin said the lengthy legal process is benefiting neither his client nor the township. As such, Pektor opted to present the apartment complex in hopes of garnering township approval.

"We can't just go on forever," Kaplin said. He asked the planning commission if they would tell supervisors that they "ought to be serious" about the apartment plan.

"Hopefully they will say, 'This is a hell of a lot better,'" Kaplin said.

Planners offered no comments about the apartment plan Tuesday night.