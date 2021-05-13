BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The 61-unit apartment building proposed for the Stefano's Italian restaurant property on Linden Street in Bethlehem may require landscaping and details to prevent it from being "monolithic," city planning commissioners said Thursday.
That term came up multiple times during a meeting Thursday, as commissioners reviewed an early look at the four-story plan.
Developer Duane Wagner said the proposed building would be 56 feet high and 270 feet long, and constructed on a lot behind the Sunoco station next to the restaurant.
Stefano's Modern Italian at 2970 Linden St. will be demolished and replaced by a smaller, 2,400-square-foot restaurant under the same leadership.
"It would be maintained by Mr. (Stefano) Lombardo as the family business," Wagner, speaking for SETNOM Enterprises LLC, said during the planning meeting. The new restaurant will be farther off Linden Street than the current Stefano's, with a wider driveway.
Lombardo owns the 0.8-acre lot that is the site of the current restaurant and parking lot, and an adjacent 2 acres behind Sunoco. The smaller lot has housed his restaurant since 1984. He and his wife Patricia bought the other lot, site of a rental home, for $290,000 in 2010, according to Northampton County property records.
Wagner's proposal will require zoning variances for size and some property setbacks. The planning commission favored the concept but expressed some concern about the apartment building's dimensions.
Darlene Heller, director of planning and zoning for Bethlehem, noted earlier in a letter to Wagner that having two apartment buildings instead of one would be less "monolithic," a word that came up again Thursday in comments by commissioners Joy Cohen and Matthew Malozi.
Wagner said having a single residential building will allow for better access by emergency vehicles and keep the structure farther from property lines.
"This will be very visible," Malozi said, asking that design details be used to make the building attractive.
Wagner said more information will be made available as the plan moves through the approval process.
The property is surrounded by commercial and residential uses. Wagner did not give a potential price range for the 61 apartments but just to the north is the 30-unit Taylor Court Apartments building. According to the Taylor Court website, one-bedroom units start at $1,350 per month, and doubles at $1,695.
Gateway artwork for Wawa
The commission reviewed again a planned Wawa for the west side of Route 412, just north of the Hellertown border on the site of the former Chris's Restaurant.
Discussion of what would be the fourth Wawa in the city got hung up over art — specifically, a staff recommendation that the developer put up $50,000 for a piece of art marking the site as a gateway to Bethlehem.
"That's a lot of money," said commission Chairman Robert Melosky.
Wawa, represented by attorney John Holzinger, apparently thought the same. The chain has offered $20,000, and wants some input on the appearance of the welcome sign.
Proposed AutoZone at Five Points
The commission also ran into trouble dealing with potential traffic backups at an AutoZone store proposed for Wyandotte Street and Broadway, at the Five Points intersection in south Bethlehem. The store would be across the intersection from the McDonald's restaurant, on the site of a former auto-service business.
The city's planning staff recommended that southbound traffic on Wyandotte Street be barred from turning left onto Sheets Street to prevent jams at Five Points. William Roundtree, representing the developer, said access from Sheets to the store's parking lot is essential.
"I want to see this project move forward," Melosky said, as the commission grappled with the impasse between the city staff and the developer. Commissioner Ed Burgos asked whether a synchronized traffic signal could ease backups, but was told that plan would not get approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Barker pointed out that the problem is Five Points traffic, not the proposed store.
"What better use than AutoZone? Anybody who wants to go in there, we're going to have the same conversation," he said of the uses for the property. "Somebody's got to go in there."
Multiple people at the meeting noted that even if a sign were put up, drivers would ignore it. A compromise was suggested: Barring left turns off Wyandotte onto Sheets only during peak hours, perhaps 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
That plan will be discussed with the PennDOT.
Blighted properties
The commission ruled that four properties in south Bethlehem should be considered blighted. The owners of buildings at 215 Hobart St., 217 Hobart St., 709 Atlantic St. and 322 State St. are not city residents, with addresses as close as Hellertown and as far away as Atlanta.
Blight has to be dealt with more quickly, Barker said.
"Somebody's got to step up," he said. "It's everywhere."
Mike Simonson of the city's code enforcement office said COVID-19 delayed some actions, but he said Bethlehem is going after decaying properties. The next step is review by the city's Blighted Property Review Committee.
The commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Thursday's meeting ended after 2 hours and 42 minutes.