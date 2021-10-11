UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The ongoing appeal hearing for a woman accused of helping to kill her mother when she was 14 years old is on hold until November.
Jamie Silvonek has a new legal team and wants a new trial in juvenile court.
Officials say that in 2015 she and her then-boyfriend Caleb Barnes planned and carried out the murder of Cheryl Silvonek in the driveway of the family's Upper Macungie home.
The appeal hearing began a week ago.
Now we're told it won't pick back up again until mid-November.
The reason for the delay isn't clear.