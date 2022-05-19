Gavel - jail - prison cell graphic

EASTON, Pa. - A man will not be getting a new trial in a 2012 homicide in Northampton County.

A federal appeals court upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Lawrence Gaines in a deadly stabbing in Easton, said the county district attorney's office on Thursday.

That means his sentence of life in prison without parole will also stand.

Gaines, now 54, was convicted in 2013 of fatally stabbing William Thompson during a fight over drugs near Ferry and Union streets on July 3, 2012.

He had appealed to the U.S. District Court, claiming ineffective counsel, and the court granted a potential retrial, the DA's office said.

Prosecutors appealed the decision, and the appeals court ruled last week that Gaines' attorney made a strategic decision at trial, and it upheld Gaines' murder conviction, the DA said.

