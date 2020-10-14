EASTON, Pa. - Easton Public Market teamed up with Scholl Orchards and Highmark to give back to frontline workers.
They were spreading some apple love for workers at Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg. They delivered 1200 pounds of locally grown apples from Scholl's Orchards in Bethlehem.
It's part of the "Apple of My Eye" campaign.
"We are just here to say thank you and to tell them they are awesome to the core for doing what they do to keep us safe for the last six months," said Magan McBride, Easton Market Dist. Dir.
Organizers say the goal is to deliver 5,000 pounds of fresh apples during the month of October.