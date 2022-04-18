Apple Tree Plaza, a fully leased retail center just off Routes 22 and 512, is on the market for $6.5 million, more evidence that multi-million-dollar deals are becoming routine in the Lehigh Valley.
The 3301 Bath Pike property, at the southwest corner of the intersection of the two major roads, is listed as a "mini lifestyle center." It covers 20,995 square feet over 4.5 acres in Hanover Township (Northampton County).
Multi-million-dollar local deals are becoming commonplace, with land for warehouses in Palmer Township going for more than $1 million per acre and buildings in downtown Easton going for millions.
Bethlehem-based developer Lou Pektor recently announced a $150 million joint venture to invest in and develop local properties. Billion-dollar companies such as Amazon.com Inc, Prologis Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. have invested locally.
James Balliet, the agent handling Apple Tree Plaza, declined to discuss whether any transactions are in the works. Interested parties can contact The James Balliet Property Group.
Apple Tree Plaza is on a southern route into the City of Bethlehem, but its suburban location also places it in an area "within dense populations that are earning well above average household incomes."
In short, it brings with it the three most important things in real estate: "location, location, location," a phrase sometimes attributed to the British land investor Harold Samuel, though the origin is probably much older.
The retail center is also right off the Monocacy Creek. Beware of geese and ducks venturing into the parking lot.
Tenants of the property include Talbot's, a retailer of women's clothing shoes and fashion accessories; Panera Bread, a chain bakery and cafe; Sweet Pea, a children's shop; barre3, a dance-inspired fitness studio; Gadzooks, a salon, and Noe, "home of beauty."
At the listed price of $6.5 million, the price per square foot is about $310. Northampton County property records say the owner is Aspen Realty, a limited liability corporation.