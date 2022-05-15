HANOVER TWP. Pa. - "I heard a lot of commotion, people started screaming," said Cindi Soden. That's when she sprinted into action Friday night.
The server at the Applebess on Motel Drive in Hanover Township- now hailed a hero.
"The grandmother started screaming help, help, we need help," she said.
Cindi realized a young boy was choking on his food. Fortunately she'd been trained in the Heimlich maneuver. "I didn't even think about it I just did it," she said.
A few abdominal thrusts from Cindi and the boy fortunately coughed up the food.
'Anyone would have done the same thing especially a little boy who was choking," said Soden.
The boy and his family were so grateful- they even came back later that night- and gave Cindi a 25 dollar gift card signed by King, the young boy.
And it didn't stop Cindi from getting to all of her tables, she said. "I made sure he was good and then greeted my next table. Kept it moving"