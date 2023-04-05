ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's newest city councilman is hoping to keep his seat.

Santo Napoli is running for election, he announced Wednesday.

He was appointed by council in January to fill the open seat left by Joshua Siegel, who was elected in 2022 to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Napoli runs a men's clothing store, assembly88, on Hamilton Street in Allentown, and is planning to open a women's fashion boutique next to it later this year.

He's also the chair of the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance and a member of the Allentown Parking Authority.

Napoli says his business experience will help create jobs and pursue economic development. He says council needs to address the city's growing housing problem by holding negligent landlords accountable.

Napoli unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2021.