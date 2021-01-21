ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Get your groceries and your COVID-19 vaccine in one trip. Weis Market pharmacies are now administering vaccinations at 55 locations across the state, including here in the Lehigh Valley.
"Oh, I'm happy. Oh yeah. I've been looking forward to it," said Bud Marushak.
Marushak says he couldn't wait. He got the Moderna vaccine at the Weis on South Cedar Crest Boulevard in Allentown and he's rather lucky. Supplies are limited.
"There's been significant demand. We're trying to meet it. We expect next week to get even more vaccines. We've already received word on that," said Dennis Curtin, a Weis Markets spokesman.
Currently, those 65 and older are top priority along with anyone 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions, in accordance with the CDC. Mostly appointments are between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
"Convenience, especially with something like that, is really important," said Curtin
To get the shot, you have to register through www.WeisMarket.com. Appointments open up each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
"We're making it as convenient as possible to get to the site and hopefully get an appointment," said Curtin.
As for Bud Marushak, he says it feels wonderful to get his first dose. The pharmacist already scheduled his second. Having suffered a heart attack and a type-two diabetic, he doesn't mince words when it comes to encouraging others to follow suit.
"I'd say they're crazy because they should get it definitely because of the pandemic and people that don't mask up. Yeah, no, definitely get it," said Marushak.