Lehigh Valley Health Network is no longer allowing walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The health network said starting Monday, appointments are now required for all shots, including boosters.
It made the change because of an increased demand for vaccines and booster shots, and in anticipation of the Pfizer vaccine receiving emergency use authorization for kids.
Appointments for a booster or first dose through an LVHN clinic can be made by calling the vaccine hotline at 833-584-6283 Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., or go through the MyLVHN patient portal.