L. MACUNGIE TWP. – Lower Macungie planners reviewed a plan Tuesday that includes the potential for an aquarium, a performance venue, and an experiential retail store at the planned "Lehigh Valley Town Center" development.
Planned for the area between Schantz Road, Cedarbrook Road, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway, and Interstate 78, the Jaindl Land Co. currently proposes 350 apartment units; a Topgolf entertainment venue; 164,500 square feet of new retail space, including a grocery store; and a 10,000-square-foot, 40-room hotel. The plan also included a Wawa, but the developer removed that portion of the project due to traffic concerns.
Developer Zachary Jaindl said his team has had discussions with potential additional anchors to the development, which would include amenities such as a performance venue with up to 5,000 seats and a retail sports equipment experience where individuals can "test drive" products.
Township Director of Planning and Community Development Nathan Jones commented that if the development were completed as proposed, it would "not be like anything we've seen in Lehigh Valley and possibly the state."
The planners also discussed changes to an ordinance regulating development in the Highway Enterprise zone, where the development would be built. The ordinance change would allow for the types of uses outlined above, and would include raising the number of permitted housing units from 350 to 700 in a mixed-use development.
Planner Bob Rust questioned whether the amended ordinance would solely benefit the applicant before the commission.
"Are we spot zoning?" Rush asked, to which other planners responded that the amendment would apply to all mixed-use development within the HE zone, not just Jaindl's proposal.
Tuesday marked the second time the ordinance change was before the board, with the first having passed for recommendation to the board of commissioners. The second one did as well Tuesday, and will be sent to the board of commissioners Thursday, where it could continue with the approval process, including advertisement and public hearings.