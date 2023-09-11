BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa - AR Workshop, a do-it-yourself and retail studio that holds craft classes, group activities, parties and gifts has opened in Bethlehem Township.

AR Workshop Lehigh Valley opened July 15 at 2910 Easton Ave., in the Shops at Bethlehem. That strip mall is anchored by a Giant grocery store. The AR location at the Silk Mill in Easton is no longer open.

The studio's calendar lists a variety of events, from making Halloween signs to date nights and wood working, along with after-school activities, private parties and boutique hours.

AR customers can make signs, cake stands, jewelry organizers, ornaments and other home decor items.

There are now more than 150 AR franchises across the country, according to the AR website.

Founders Maureen Anders and Adria Ruff started as a design company called Anders Ruff, thus the AR. They included a DIY blog and online shop. In 2016, Anders and Ruff started AR Workshop's bricks-and-mortar locations.

There are seven AR Workshops in Pennsylvania. Each location is independently owned and operated, according to AR, and project prices vary. The approximate range for adult projects is $40 to $95 and the cost for youth projects is about $40 to $45.

The Shops at Bethlehem cover more than 160,000 square feet of space. In addition to Giant, the center's stores include Petco, Dairy Queen, Lehigh Valley Martial Arts Academy and more.