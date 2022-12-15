EASTON, Pa. - 69 News is learning more about the proposal for Easton's Centre Square Hotel, now that planners have municipal approvals under their belts. The group Enjoy with Gusto, which owns several of the city's prominent restaurants and the Townley House boutique hotel, is spearheading the project.

Architect Jeff Martinson has been the mastermind behind projects in Easton for 36 years. His latest, with developer Enjoy with Gusto, could be one of the most transformational: the Centre Square Hotel.

Enjoy with Gusto says the hotel will be seven stories, with 49 rooms.

"Terrific views, hopefully of the Lafayette College, east towards Phillipsburg, the Free Bridge etc., and a lot of the other exciting projects that are going on downtown," said Martinson.

Plans also include a 125-person meeting room, a restaurant and bar and a third-floor terrace overlooking the square.

"What we'll be doing is taking the terracotta blocks down, demolishing everything that's here, creating a new foundation, a new superstructure and then we're going to bring those terracotta blocks back as part of the cladding for the final structure," said Martinson.

Honoring the 1933 Jacob Mayer building is important to planners.

"That's the charm of Easton, and we don't want to take that away. We want to enhance that," said Martinson.

As for parking, people will be told to load and unload in the five, 15-minute spots in the square.

"Then, we're going to have them be directed to use part of the parking structures, whether it's on Fourth Street, or the Third Street garage. There's plenty of spaces there," said Martinson.

Come the new year, tenants will be out. Demolition is slated to start in February.

"People have to be aware that there's going to be more disruption, but that a town either progresses or you digress, that's important that we want to move forward," said Martinson.

Enjoy with Gusto hopes to finish construction around December 2024.