Two new treatment options will soon be available in local hospitals and pharmacies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an injection or infusion option as well as antibody pill to help fight COVID-19.
"Monoclonal antibodies target the spike protein on the outside of the virus and they need to be given as an injection or infusion," said Dr. Ryan Bariola, infectious diseases director, University of Pittsburg Medical Center, "whereas the oral antivirals, they're pills, they can be taken and target different parts of the virus lifecycle."
Bariola and other infectious disease specialists say these options work best on patients with mild symptoms and at first detection.
Once admitted into the hospital, it may be too late for these treatments to work.
"They need to be given in five days or so at best because we know they seem to be working much better the earlier we start these treatments for you," Bariola said.
These new treatment options aren't widely available yet, but when they are, people who are most at risk of having serious complications will have priority, such as older, immunocompromised and unvaccinated people.
When used before serious symptoms arise, the doctors say they provide an 80% chance of reducing the severity of the virus.
"The treatments do work. If you have access to them, talk with your provider," said Dr. Pablo Tebas, an infectious disease specialist at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. "Don't hesitate. It's a way to reduce your chances of getting complications from COVID."
For now, doctors say the cost for both treatments are covered by the federal government. They say the only cost could be for an infusion process.
LVHN says it's set to get both treatment options later this month but stresses that they do not replace vaccinations.
"Get your vaccine. Do what you can to stay safe and if you are unfortunately infected, then we now have some options to potentially keep you out of the hospital," continued Bariola. but it's still better to get vaccinated and never get infected to begin with.
The Department of Health says it currently has a narrow network dispensing the two treatments, which require prescriptions.