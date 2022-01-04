Two new treatment options will soon be available in local hospitals and pharmacies.
The FDA recently approved an injection or infusion option as well as antibody pill to help fight Covid-19.
"Monoclonal antibodies target the spike protein on the outside of the virus and they need to be given as an injection or infusion whereas the oral antivirals, they're pills, they can be taken and target different parts of the virus lifecycle," said Dr. Ryan Bariola, Infectious Diseases Director, UPMC.
Dr. Ryan Bariola and Dr. Pablo Tebas are both infectious disease specialists.
They say these options work best on patients with mild symptoms and at first detection.
Once admitted into the hospital, it may be too late for these treatments to work.
These new treatment options aren't widely available yet, but when they are, people who are most at risk of having seriously complications will have priority, such as older immunocompromised and unvaccinated people.
When used before serious symptoms arise, the doctors say they provide an 80% chance of reducing the severity of the virus.
"The treatments do work, if you have access to them talk with your provider. Don't hesitate, it's a way to reduce getting complications from Covid," said Dr. Pablo Tebas, Infections Disease Specialist.
LVHN says it's set to get both treatment options later this month, but stresses this does not replace vaccinations.
"Get your vaccine. Do what you can to stay safe and if you are unfortunately infected, then we now have some options to potentially keep you out of the hospital," continued Bariola. "It's better to get vaccinated and never get infected to begin with.