BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Live events, festivals, the fair. They're all making a return this summer for as many people who want to attend.
"I am excited. I felt that we've lost a year and a half of our lives," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Easton's top attractions, like Bacon Fest and Garlic Fest, are once again in the works, but for now there's one stipulation.
"Right now, you're going to have to wear a mask. That may change sometime during the year, but right now, you're still going to need to wear a mask," Panto said.
That same rule applies no matter where you go this summer, except for when you're eating or drinking. Which is what brings many out to Bethlehem's Musikfest.
"We have been pivoting all year, so to make another pivot was not as big of a deal, but I think the excitement around what it's going to look like after Memorial Day and beginning on Memorial Day is certainly getting us hyper focused," said ArtsQuest CEO Kassie Hilgert.
Memorial Day is the day the current measures will be lifted, and 100% capacity will be allowed at most indoor and outdoor venues. But local health departments and municipalities are at liberty to change that.
"We have to be sure that they're going to go along with the governor's mandate, because if they don't go along with it, then we have to go by what they say," said Beverly Gruber, the president and acting CEO of the Allentown Fair.
The one thing those we spoke with Wednesday can agree on is that they've become accustomed to making changes to their plans, sometimes at a moment's notice. So they'll be creating a number of backup plans as time goes on.