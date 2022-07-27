ALLENTOWN, Pa - Area food banks say they are seeing a 20% increase in the number of people who need food.

Officials say inflation and gas prices are contributing to the demand. The say right now they are meeting the demand, but need more donations to keep up.

The Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank is open five days a week. So it’s not unusual for things to be a little busy.

But “since October, we’ve tripled the number of families we’re serving every month,” Executive Director Anne Egan said. Egan said roughly 300 of the 1,800 families she served this month are first-timers.

“The economy is absolutely a major factor,” Egan said. “The price of gas, and then the price of groceries.”

Much of the food in Lehigh Valley food banks comes from Second Harvest. Associate Executive Director Allison Czapp says recently, Second Harvest went from distributing 700,000 pounds a month to 1 million.

“People just say they’re hit with so many costs,” Czapp said. “There are lots of pandemic-era programs that were providing a little bit of a cushion for people. Those programs are now disappearing.”

Czapp says locally donations have been good, and the spike happened at the beginning of the fiscal year. But Second Harvest is looking for more donors, large and small.”

“We definitely have an eye on what’s happening and what’s coming,” she said. “Because like everybody, we’re hit with fuel and shipping costs, so things that are just beyond the increasing costs of food, those are affecting us as well.”

So what can you do to help? Officials say you can donate money or gift cards, or food like canned protein, pasta, rice and even vegetables from your garden.

And finally, donate your time.

“Anyone who wants to join us helping others, we’d love to have their assistance,” Egan said.