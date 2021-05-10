Kids 12 to 15 can now roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA announced its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's vaccine Monday afternoon.
Pfizer's latest clinical trial of more than 2,000 people in that age group showed 100% efficacy against COVID-19.
"We're really excited, actually, that this is going to be happening," said LVHN pediatrician Dr. Jill Colabroy.
"When this group gets the vaccine, it is not only going to help themselves, but it's going to help all those that are around them and society in general," said St. Luke's infectious disease specialist Dr. Jeffrey Jahre.
Area hospitals are putting plans in place to get the job done.
"LVHN has started to partner with some of the school districts through our mobile vaccine unit," Colabroy said.
The trial also showed symptoms similar to that of older populations.
"Short-term effects, such as swelling and redness at the injection site of the arm, some fatigue and perhaps some short-lasting fever," Jahre said.
"This is nothing in comparison to actually getting COVID-19."
Though, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey showed nearly a third of parents said they would wait a while to see how the vaccine is working in kids. The same study found 15% said they would get their child vaccinated only if their school required it.
"I would be really hesitant to see any schools to make that claim yet. Certainly, as time goes on and we gather more information and we can show the effectiveness of the vaccine that certainly could be something that comes down the pike," Colabroy said.
"I think rather than saying that it's an absolute must, I would certainly think that it would be encouraged," Jahre said.