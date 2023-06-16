ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Interns are getting out in their communities and rolling up their sleeves today to help nonprofits in our area.

More than 250 summer interns from 11 local businesses and companies are participating in the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley's annual Intern Impact Day.

Their day started at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.

Interns are participating in 15 different service projects.

"They kind of get to develop some friendships, get to learn and meet some new people. Our ultimate hope with Intern Impact Day is to convince people the Lehigh Valley is where they want to be," said Karen Smith, CEO, Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley.

Some of the projects are cleaning up the Bethlehem Greenway, helping the Salvation Army and painting.