ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Remaking perceptions of manufacturing.
"They think of just like an assembly line of hard work with your hands. Some of it is, definitely. But it's a lot more innovative, like using high-tech machinery," said 8th grader Olive Whitney.
Whitney and her team at Lower Macungie Middle School are part of the more than two dozen area schools who made a two-and a-half-minute video highlighting a manufacturing company. Whitney and Co. looked into Allentown-based Solar Tech. It's part of the 10th annual What's So Cool About Manufacturing? video contest.
"It's an innovative career awareness program for the entire community," said Karen Buck.
Buck, of the Manufacturers Resource Center, helped develop the contest. He says manufacturing salaries on average are 14% higher than in other industries.
"This is certainly a pay it forward in a sense that students get a chance to consider these careers and get the right education," Buck added.
She adds enrollment in manufacturing programs has grown since the contest started.
Online voting ends Friday at midnight with the awards ceremony at ArtsQuest April 5. It will air on WFMZ at 7 p.m.
As for Lower Mac's chances? Confidence apparently can be manufactured.
"I'm pretty confident in our video this year. It's well made," Whitney said.
You can check on the videos at the What's So Cool About Manufacturing? website.