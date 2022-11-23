The smiles on their faces hide the hard road these kids have traveled.

"Many of the youth we are serving have been in very traumatic situations," said Emily Conners of the Valley Youth House.

Conners says the holidays can bring loneliness, sadness and longing to be with family, for those homeless or in foster care for the first time.

"So, we want to make sure we're doing everything we can to brighten their holiday season and we're looking for community support to do that."

Donations are needed for 1500 kids, who are set to wake up Christmas morning without a gift.

Karen Smith of the Holiday Hope Chest Campaign is hopeful the room at 85 South Commerce Way will soon be full of shoeboxes full of gifts. Their drive to give Christmas gifts for more than 8,000 needy kids is also underway.

"This year we changed it up for the 13 and older kids. Because they kind of want like Wawa gift cards or Target gift cards, Amazon gift cards," Smith said.

There's a similar need, with purpose, at Valley Youth House.

"Now let's figure out where to buy that and how much it costs and budgeting and utilizing that as a life skills tool. Because that's ultimately what to do. We want to make sure that when they exit value house programs, that they have the life skills they need to live independently," Conners said.

With care from the community, donations for Holiday Hope Chest run through Dec. 3. Donations at the Valley Youth House run through the second week of December.

You can head to the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley website for more information.