Numerous posts on the social media site TikTok are warning of shootings and bomb threats at schools across the U.S. on Friday.
However, Pennsylvania State Police note there are no known credible threats to any Pennsylvania schools.
That's according to alerts sent by multiple school districts in our area obtained by 69 News.
One alert from Salisbury Township School District Superintendent Lynn Fuini-Hetten said the Lehigh County district has been in contact with Salisbury police as a precaution, and there may be an increased police presence in the schools Friday.
An email from Central Bucks School District Superintendent Abram M. Lucabaugh read, "As we experienced just a few short weeks ago when threats were made at Central Bucks High School South, incidents of this nature divert critical community resources, and are deeply disruptive to the instructional environment; additionally, they harm the emotional well-being of our students, faculty, and staff."
Superintendent Greg M. Miller of Fleetwood Area School District in Berks County said in an email, "This is a good opportunity to remind your children to mindful of words or images that they post on social media. Additionally, actively monitoring your child's social media accounts is essential."
On Thursday, there were reports of a student at North Penn School District in Montgomery County threatening to bring in a weapon to school. Superintendent Curtis Dietrich said the Towamencin Township Police Department and school personnel investigated the situation and determined the school was safe. The email said "the student is no longer at the school" and faces criminal charges.
Just the day before, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police in Lehighton received information that a threat of violence was made against Jim Thorpe School District. A news release said a suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Students are being encouraged to immediately report anything suspicious they see or hear to an adult or through the Safe2Say Something website or anonymous tipline at 1-844-723-2729.