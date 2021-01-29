EASTON, Pa. - Area shelters are busy inside preparing to bring people in from outside, especially on nights with temps in the teens.
Sarah Massaro helps run Safe Harbor of Easton. The work continues there, even during a pandemic.
"We are observing social distancing so participants are spaced out in cots. They are actually plastic sheeted off from each other and they are observing masking," Massaro said.
Aside from money they get from the city, Safe Harbor also relies on donations. Contactless drop-off helps provide the shelter with necessities like coats, food, and cleaning products.
There's a max capacity of 15 people permitted to stay at a time after all CDC guidelines are in place.
"This winter, we're definitely seeing more folks who are wary of community services just because they're worried about the virus," Massaro said.
They're counting their lucky stars, COVID has stayed away.
"Knock on wood. Our plan has worked so far," Massaro said.
The YMCA has also changed things up. The warming station there is now set up in what they call the small gym, and accommodates 70 beds in accordance with social distancing measures. Meals are served there Tuesdays through Fridays to guests, and services will remain open until April 30.
Donations can be made on the YMCA website.