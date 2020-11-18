EASTON, Pa. - The holiday season is the season of giving, and area shelters say this year more people than ever need help.
Safe Harbor in Easton gives away hundreds of pounds of food a day to keep the community fed.
Director of Development Sarah Massaro said that need is growing. The shelter is seeing a lot of new faces, many of them families who make up the nearly 30% increase in the shelter's day program.
The increased need is being felt around the Lehigh Valley.
New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem went from serving 60 to 70 people per day last year to 120 per day during the pandemic. "Instead of one time a month we see families coming in here [to the food pantry] two, three, four times a month, even weekly," said Executive Director Marc Rittle.
Buying food isn't the only problem. Rittle said he's had to hire more staff in anticipation of a surge in homelessness when the eviction moratorium is up on December 31.
"The problem with that is that there is not a real plan in place," said Janice Thomas, director of Homeless Services at Third Street Alliance in Easton. She said there is no easy solution. Affordable housing inventory is at an all-time low.
"What do we do on January 1st? Keep in mind that there is limited space in all of the shelters throughout the Valley because everybody is doing their very best making sure to social distance," Thomas said.
The shelters say they're in need of toiletry and cleaning items.
Safe Harbor and New Bethany Ministries also have turkey and food drives planned for the thousands of meals that will be given out on Thanksgiving Day.