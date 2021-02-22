EASTON, Pa. - A man with a knife robbed a home at Lafayette College early Monday morning, authorities said.
Just before 4 a.m., a man with a knife entered a home in the 400 block of McCartney Street through an unlocked front door, according to a public safety notice from Lafayette.
Someone sleeping inside was awakened and approached by the man, who then took a cell phone and fled the property on foot, said the notice, which went out to students and the community around 10:30 a.m.
The victim sustained minor scratches, authorities said.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, medium build, wearing a t-shirt and shorts.
The Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the robbery, was notified of the incident from Northampton County 911.
The department increased campus patrols immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact school officials at 610-330-5330.