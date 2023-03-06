BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man is facing charges after police say he threatened staff with a gun at a bar in Bethlehem.

Robert Del-Mese III, 21, was arrested after going back to Molly's Bar shortly after the initial incident in the early-morning hours of Friday, said Bethlehem police in a news release.

Officers were first contacted around 1:30 a.m. for the report of a man threatening staff at the bar on E. Fourth Street. After Del-Mese had been kicked out of the bar for fighting with other patrons, he flashed a handgun and threatened staff, police said.

He fled before police arrived, but was seen in the parking lot behind the bar a short time later, around 2 a.m.

Police came back to the bar and Del-Mese ran off. Police gave chase and were able to take him into custody, authorities said.

He was found with a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun in his jacket. Investigators found he was not allowed to have a gun due to a prior criminal conviction.

The Bethlehem man is facing charges of persons not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, evading arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

He was taken to Northampton County Jail on $150,000 bail.