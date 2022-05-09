LANCASTER, Pa. -- Armstrong Flooring, whose products are sold throughout the area, announced Monday that it and some of its subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company, headquartered in Lancaster, had previously announced it was seeking to sell its business, and said Monday that the search for a buyer will continue.
Its businesses in China and Australia will not be included in the Chapter 11 filing, but they are part of the sale process.
“Our business and team members have been working diligently to strengthen our financial foundation in the face of several macroeconomic trends — including supply chain challenges, the current inflationary environment and continued headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Vermette said in a release.
He said Armstrong’s board decided that using Chapter 11 – which provides voluntary protection as a business reorganizes its business affairs, debt, and assets while staying in business – “to effectuate a potential sale is the right next step for our company.”
“As we have said previously, we firmly believe in the value and potential of Armstrong Flooring — and we are confident that this definitive action puts us in the best possible position to preserve and maximize value for our stakeholders.”
Vermette said Armstrong remains “firmly committed to our customers, vendors and employees as we navigate the path forward.”
In December, Armstrong retained Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. to help with selling the company and considering other strategic alternatives.
Armstrong said in a release that to fund and preserve its operations during Chapter 11, it has entered into a credit agreement, subject to bankruptcy court approval, providing for $30 million of debtor-in-possession financing. That financing would give Armstrong the liquidity to operate and cover administrative expenses as it pursues a sale.
The company said it will file motions in bankruptcy court to transition into Chapter 11 “with as little disruption to its ordinary-course operations as possible, including support for payment of employee wages and certain benefit programs.”
Armstrong said it expects the motions to be approved within the first few days of the case.
Armstrong’s website says its products are sold in nearly 100 locations in Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks, Berks, Carbon, Monroe and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and Warren County, N.J.