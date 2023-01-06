BETHLEHEM, Pa. - We're learning more about how the city of Bethlehem plans to spend pandemic relief aid it received from the federal government.

Mayor J. William Reynolds was at City Hall Friday to discuss how $16 million from the American Rescue Plan will be used as part of Bethlehem's budget for the year.

He said the money will be divided up and invested in affordable housing, homelessness solutions, and community recovery from COVID.

Sen. Bob Casey was also there Friday to tout the passing of the federal aid plan.

"These dollars are already, and have already, have positively impacted people's lives in Bethlehem, the Lehigh Valley, and across the state. We gotta talk about it more," Casey said.

Last year, Bethlehem spent $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds it received.