PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Police say they have figured out who was setting off explosions in a Northampton County borough over the last several months.

Slate Belt Regional police responded to the most recent blast around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of E. Laurel Avenue in Pen Argyl.

Officers did not find any suspects, but noted they have received numerous similar complaints in Pen Argyl over the last several months.

Authorities continued the investigation Sunday, and after reviewing surveillance video, they linked two suspects to the explosions.

Police executed search warrants at multiple houses in Pen Argyl and found a large amount of display fireworks, which are considered explosives and are not allowed under federal law, Slate Belt Regional police said.

Law enforcement officers, including the bomb squad, were seen Sunday night taking boxes out of a home in the area of Route 512 and S. Westbrook Avenue and loading them into an unmarked truck.

One of the suspects, Joseph Zanette, was arrested and charged with felony arson, possession of explosives, risking catastrophe and reckless endangerment. He's being held in Northampton County Prison on $125,000 bail.

Police did not say if the second suspect will face charges.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the ATF, the Bethlehem City bomb squad, police from Bangor, Bushkill Township and Washington Township and several EMS and fire departments.