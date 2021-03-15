EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County officials say they have arrested a man suspected of entering a home with a knife near Lafayette College earlier this month.
Clement Swaby, 34, is facing several charges in the robbery and attempted sexual assault at an apartment near Lafayette on March 5, the county district attorney's office announced Monday.
Swaby, of Bethlehem, is accused of entering an apartment in the 400 block of McCartney Street around 6:40 a.m., wearing a mask and armed with a knife.
Surveillance video shows he climbed through a first-floor apartment bedroom window, moved around that apartment, then went upstairs and went in a second-floor apartment, the DA's office said.
Authorities allege he then went in a bedroom where two 22-year-old women were and demanded they perform sex acts on each other, then fled the residence.
The incident put the Lafayette College campus on lockdown for about 2 hours that morning while police investigated.
A few days after the incident, one of the victims realized $500 was stolen from her purse. One of the victims was also alerted that her Starbucks card had been used in New Jersey and Allentown, the DA's office said.
Investigators tracked down a suspect by using surveillance video from nearby homes as well as video from inside Easton police cars. A white SUV was tracked to Swaby, who rented in in November and was supposed to return it in February, officials said. After Philadelphia police reported the car stolen on March 9, police were tipped off that Swaby returned the vehicle on Saturday, March 13.
Bethlehem and Easton police arrested him at his Bethlehem home Saturday afternoon. A search warrant turned up clothes matching what the intruder was seen wearing in video surveillance, the district attorney said.
Swaby admitted to both the robbery and the attempted assault, officials said.
He is facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary, indecent assault, theft and terroristic threats, and is behind bars on $300,000 cash bail.
The district attorney said the investigation remains ongoing, but did not say if Swaby is connected to a similar incident at Lafayette College almost two weeks prior.
On February 22, a man armed with a knife robbed a home in the same block, the 400 block of McCartney Street. In that incident, a victim was awakened by the intruder and sustained minor scratches, but authorities have not released further details about what happened.