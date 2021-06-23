BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Bethlehem police report that an arrest has been made in the investigation involving a non-deadly shooting in Bethlehem on Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, the City of Bethlehem Police Department say they received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting, that occurred near the intersection of E. Broad St. and Center St.
Callers reported that a man had been shot, police say, and that he was badly bleeding. The man identified was 34 years old, had reportedly been shot once in the arm, and was transported to St. Luke's University Hospital - Fountain Hill to be treated.
Now, Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division say they identified the alleged suspect in the shooting as Roberto Armando Vadillo, of Allentown. Vadillo was taken into custody with the assistance of the Allentown Police Department, according to police officials.
Police say he is being charged with multiple charges, such as a criminal attempt at criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and more.
The shooting is still under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department, they remind residents.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this offense is asked to contact BPD. Information can be provided via the BPD tip line at 610-691-6660, by email (bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov), or through Northampton County Non-emergency (610-865-7187).