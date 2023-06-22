SLATINGTON, Pa. - An arrest was announced for the homicide of a 4-month-old infant.

George C. Sutch of Slatington is charged with murder of the third degree; a felony of the first degree. He was taken into custody without incident and will be arraigned later Thursday.

On Feb. 11, 2023, Slatington Police received a 911 call for an unresponsive infant.

A 4-month-old boy was found to not be breathing and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

The baby had severe head trauma and an investigation revealed that the injuries occurred during a violent shaking episode.

An autopsy determined the infant’s cause of death was head injuries and his death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.

An investigation determined that Sutch caused the infant’s injuries.