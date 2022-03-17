EASTON, Pa. - Police are searching for the shooter in a double fatal shooting in Easton's West Ward.
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck says an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Altajier Kyell Robinson.
Easton Police executed a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. Thursday in the unit block of North 9th Street at Robinson's last known address.
The victims in the Monday shooting were an Easton high schooler and a former student in the district.
It happened at around 4:00 p.m. on Washington Street, near 13th Street.
Investigators say 17-year-old D-Andre Snipes was shot and killed in a white BMW.
18-year-old Kavan Figueroa also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died later that night at the hospital.
Robinson is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.
Houck says he believes Robinson pulled the trigger, killing Snipes and Figueroa. The DA also believes Robinson conspired with others.
Robinson is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, don’t approach him. Call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information, including dash cam or surveillance video, is urged to call police at 610-250-6634 or e-mail mgerould@easton-pa.gov. You can remain anonymous.
