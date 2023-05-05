EASTON, Pa. - Easton Police say they've obtained an arrest warrant related to an incident last month in which several homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

20-year-old Oscar Delgado is facing aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related charges for an April 17 shots-fired incident in the 600 block of Ferry Street.

Police found shell casings on both sides of the street. Two houses and three cars were hit by bullets.

At the time, investigators said they believed two groups familiar with one another were involved in the shooting.

Authorities say Delgado is suspected to be armed and dangerous. If you have information as to his whereabouts, please call 911.