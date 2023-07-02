FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman who victims say assaulted and robbed them on Saturday afternoon.

The woman, Taylor Marie Llorens, allegedly assaulted and took the cell phones of two residents at 14 Saratoga Court in Forks Twp. around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, police said. Llorens fled the scene and was thought to be heading to New York City, police said.

Llorens, 30, is described as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 129 pounds, police said.

According to Forks Twp. police, Llorens is charged with two counts of harassment, as well as one count each of robbery, assault, and unauthorized use of an automobile.

Police ask anyone with information on Llorens' whereabouts to call 610-759-2200.