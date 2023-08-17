HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three people have been arrested in connection with two separate plots to defraud and steal from older Pennsylvanians.

The scams involved a Publisher's Clearinghouse ruse, which cost a Montgomery resident $130,000, and an "anti-virus" online scam — requesting $15,000 from a Lehigh County resident — that was interrupted by law enforcement agents.

Jaime Barham, 25, and Francis Rohan, 24, of Bronx, New York, were charged with corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility, and theft charges regarding the Montgomery County case. Each is incarcerated on $75,000 bail.

Qiang Li, of Rye, New York, is charged with criminal conspiracy to corrupt organizations, computer trespass, and unlawful use of a computer, and theft charges in the Lehigh County case. Li is free on $50,000 bail.

"Scams against older Pennsylvanians are particularly devastating because many victims are living on fixed incomes and their life savings," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

Pennsylvania State Police filed charges in recent weeks.

In the Montgomery County sweepstakes scam, authorities say the defendants directed the victim to send cash and gift cards, which they did.

In the Lehigh County case, officials say the defendant caused a pop-up to appear on the victim's computer screen, purportedly from an anti-virus company. The defendant then allegedly took over the victim's computer to obtain personal information and informed the victim they owed $15,000 regarding the "anti-virus" program. Undercover agents intervened in the exchange of cash at a grocery store parking lot.

The attorney general's office says to never send money or gift cards to someone you do not know.

Pennsylvanians who believe they have been victims of a scam should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.