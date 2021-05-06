ALLENTOWN, Pa. - From the traditional to the tactile, the abstract to the serene, the more than 460 items, by 58 area artists, inside Allentown's Baum School of Art, are once again going digital.
Lauren Faurl is the school's director of development and communications.
"This is our main fundraiser, and people from all over the country bid, too," she said.
The school's 36th annual art auction is once again all online. It's weeklong and starts Sunday. But this year, potential buyers, like Tiffany Cipolloni, can schedule an in-person showing.
"You can see the textures in the artwork, the glosses on it and how it will look in your home," she said.
Like a giant winter landscape by Walter Baum. Bidding starts at $7,000. Too expensive? Others open at $100.
Going online paid off for the school. Last year, they made 30% more than the previous year, with people buying from 14 different states.
Artist Dana Van Horn has several pieces in this year's show.
"These normally sell for $400 framed," he said of a pair of roosters.
"I like auctions because it's the truest indication of what a painting is worth," he added.
Words created for those like Cipolloni.
"If I see something that really jumps out at me, I will spend anything," she said.
A priceless statement aimed at the works of art.
Bidding closes at 10 p.m. on May 15.