ZIONSVILLE, Pa. - A pottery party was held in Lehigh County over the weekend as a way for artists to showcase their work. 

Stahl's Pottery Preservation Society resumed their summer pottery festival for the 34th year in Zionsville on Saturday. 

The event welcomed potters and artisans alike to showcase their finest work while giving those looking for their newest find a place to shop.

The festival included demonstrations, tours and some fun for the kids.

The event also benefits Stahl's Pottery Museum.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.