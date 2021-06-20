ZIONSVILLE, Pa. - A pottery party was held in Lehigh County over the weekend as a way for artists to showcase their work.
Stahl's Pottery Preservation Society resumed their summer pottery festival for the 34th year in Zionsville on Saturday.
The event welcomed potters and artisans alike to showcase their finest work while giving those looking for their newest find a place to shop.
The festival included demonstrations, tours and some fun for the kids.
The event also benefits Stahl's Pottery Museum.