ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Da Vinci Science Center is getting an artistic homage.

Members of the Allentown community helped artist Matt Halm paint a mural Saturday. Halm, a native of Allentown, is known for his murals and public art.

The piece created for Da Vinci will be installed in the 800 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown. That's next to the future site of the science center at PPL Pavilion.

Halm's mural is meant to explore Leonardo Da Vinci's ideas and inventions and their connection to modern-day "STEAM" principles. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

