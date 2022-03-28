BETHLEHEM, Pa. | ArtsQuest and media partner La Mega Radio announced that Olga Tañón will join Musikfest in 2022.
Tañón will headline the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Sun., August 14, the closing night of the 39th annual flagship fest, officials said. Tickets will go on sale to ArtsQuest members beginning Tues., March 29 and to the public on Fri., April 1 online.
Olga Teresa Tañón Ortíz is an award-winning Puerto Rican recording artist. Throughout the course of her career, she has earned two GRAMMY awards, four Latin GRAMMY Awards and 30 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards. She has been honored by the Salón of Fame for Latin Singer-Songwriters with the “La Voz de La Musa” award and the prestigious Hispanic Award for the Arts awarded in Washington D.C.
Tañón holds the record for the most top 10 hits by a female artist on Billboard Tropical Airplay. Her 14th studio album, Senderos de Amor, contains danceable and romantic styles with all the optimistic flavor that has characterized her with each of her musical proposals.
The single “Así Es El Amor” with Wisin has taken her to the top of the Billboard Tropical and Latin Pop Airplay charts. Tañón is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has participated in the charity songs, "Somos El Mundo,” "El Último Adiós" and "Nuestro Himno.”
Musikfest will take place Aug. 5 – 14, 2022. This year’s lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Poison, Counting Crows, Ziggy Marley – A Live Tribute To His Father, Kelsea Ballerini and ALABAMA, officials say. Additional announcements will be shared throughout the year.
The new Musikfest poster, by renowned fine artist Bart Cooper, was unveiled in Nov.
Visit online for more information. Overall, an estimated 1,127,000 people attended Musikfest in 2021 and the 11-day festival had an estimated $67 million impact on the Lehigh Valley Region of Pennsylvania.