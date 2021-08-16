ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA riders will soon have something beautiful to gaze at in Allentown.
A mural is starting to go up at the newly renovated bus terminal on 6th Street, between Linden and Turner streets.
Allentown artist Sarah Karess is painting a bright celebration of nature, designed to be uplifting.
The mural is being made possible through grant money from the "Art of Encouragement Relief Project" that was created to help support artists struggling through loss of work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The mural is expected to take two weeks to complete.
The terminal is set to re-open on September 10.